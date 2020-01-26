Last Word

Stop sniggering at the world record set by SA's Vernon Kruger

Let's set the record straight: the Dullstroom man who sat in a wine barrel atop a sky-high blue gum post for 70 days is an artist in pole-position

I know you think Vernon Kruger is a bit of a joke, but you're wrong. Kruger is, if not a hero, at the very least an artist. Kruger is the bloke in Dullstroom sitting in a barrel on top of a pole.



The pole is 25m high and Kruger made it from a blue gum that he cut down himself. Blue gums are an invasive species, so at the very least Kruger should have your respect for being water-wise. What have you done for the water table lately? Have you cut down a blue gum tree and used it to break a world record? No? Then stop sniggering at Kruger...