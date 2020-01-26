The A-Listers

Harvard South African Fellowship celebrates 40 years

From family dues and on to celebrating the 40th anniversary of an Ivy League varsity programme that helped to shape South African leaders, among them Reuel Khoza, South African Human Rights Commission chair Bongani Majola and academic Vincent Maphai.



The Harvard South African Fellowship programme was established in 1979 to help South Africans “denied access to advanced education by the apartheid system”...