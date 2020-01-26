STp3 Mfundi Vundla and son team up for SA 'Western' flick with a colonial flavour

Generations: The Legacy creator Mfundi Vundla and his son Charlie Vundla have teamed up on a South African "Western" that is already catching the world's attention.



The film, set in the Cape Colony, tells the story of a young white woman who begins an adulterous affair with her slave. It has already earned the producers an invitation to next month's Berlinale Talents, a prestigious film development programme at the Berlin Film Festival...