On My Radar

What's on ceramic artist Andile Dyalvane's cultural radar?

Fresh from a Cornish pottery residency, Andile Dyalvane is back in reach of his favourite Cape Town Korean kitchen. He tells us what else he's loving right now

Andile Dyalvane is one of SA's most celebrated ceramic artists, having presented his artwork in exhibitions and galleries across the globe.



His latest exhibition, on at Southern Guild (https://southernguild.co.za/exhibitions/) in Cape Town until February 29, showcases a collection of studio ceramics created during a recent residency at British pottery studio Leach Pottery...