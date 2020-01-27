Lifestyle

IN SNAPS | Gossip Girls' Ed Westwick in SA with model girlfriend

27 January 2020 - 06:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Ed Westwick is in the country on holiday with his South African model girlfriend Tamara Francesconi.
Ed Westwick is in the country on holiday with his South African model girlfriend Tamara Francesconi.
Image: Tamara Francesconi via Instagram

Another day, another international celeb in Mzansi, enjoying the wonders that the shores have to offer.

“Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass is in the country on holiday with his South African model girlfriend Tamara Francesconi.

The pair shared snaps of their baecation on Instagram. In one snap, Westwick can be seen catching up on some local news.

The happy couple also posted snaps having breakfast at the Oyster Box in Umhlanga,  KwaZulu-Natal, and enjoying the “wildlife”.  

See snaps of the couple holiday below:

View this post on Instagram

Suns out tongues out 👅

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

View this post on Instagram

Wine country

A post shared by T A M A R A 💕 (@tamfrancesconi) on

View this post on Instagram

Snug as a bug in a rug

A post shared by T A M A R A 💕 (@tamfrancesconi) on

View this post on Instagram

Back with Baby❤️

A post shared by T A M A R A 💕 (@tamfrancesconi) on

View this post on Instagram

Respect kzn matrics 😎👏

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

View this post on Instagram

I do voice overs

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

View this post on Instagram

Keep the Faith

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

SNAPS | Jonathan Boynton-Lee and his missus go on a mini baecation

They say there is no place (to vacation) like home.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Oyster Box hotel withdraws interim interdict against EFF

An interim court interdict obtained by the plush Oyster Box Hotel against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been withdrawn
News
7 months ago

Oyster Box gets interdict to stop EFF threats, but party pleads innocence

The luxurious Oyster Box Hotel - the chosen venue of international stars visiting Durban - secured an urgent interim interdict against the EFF on ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. My life's too beautiful for anyone to pee on my parade, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 26 to February 1 2020 Lifestyle
  3. From bags to brunch: Louis Vuitton set to open its first restaurant Food
  4. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  5. Louis Vuitton bags world's second largest diamond — it's like a tennis ball! The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee