'Life is weird': Billie Eilish cleans up at the Grammy awards

Goth-inspired pop innovator Billie Eilish cleaned up at Sunday's Grammys, winning all four major awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

The 18-year-old beat out stiff competition from viral hitmaker Lil Nas X and the year's most-nominated artist Lizzo.

Eilish soared to mainstream stardom over the past year, after having won a fervent online following for her in-your-face pop sound that can get a little creepy at times, with haunting melodies and heavy bass.

"Mainly I think the fans deserve everything. I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight because they're the only reason any of us are here at all," she said.

"So thanks to the fans."