Paulo Coelho scraps children's book he was co-writing with & Kobe Bryant: 'It's lost its reason'

World-renowned Brazilian author Paulo Coelho said he deleted the draft of a children's book he and NBA star Kobe Bryant were working on.

Responding to the death of the five-time NBA champion in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Coelho shared messages the two exchanged in August 2019, during which Bryant asked the author to collaborate with him on writing a book.

“Let's write that book together,” wrote Bryant. Coelho responded: “Any time.”

The author hailed Bryant, saying: “You were more than a great player, dear Kobe Bryant. I learnt a lot by interacting with you.”