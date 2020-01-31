Gender-neutral Santa, transgender flag among 117 new emojis for 2020

Unicode Consortium, the organisation behind your favourite emojis, announced this week that 117 new inclusive and gender-neutral emojis have been approved for 2020.

Among the new icons is a polar bear, the transgender flag, gender ambiguous brides and grooms.

It's already that time of year again, the time when the digital world is introduced to a new collection of emojis destined to make it to their devices in the fall.

This year, Unicode Consortium created a total of 117 new sample icons which companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google can use as a basis for their own renditions of the characters.