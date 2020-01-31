Minnie Dlamini-Jones on terrible marriage advice, diets tips and more

There's no doubt that what Minnie Dlamini-Jones touches turns to gold. This is probably why she has remained one of the country's darlings for an entire decade.

Since Dlamini-Jones won the TV presenter search for Live Amp 10 years ago, her career has continued to grow and now boasts not only collaborations with a luxury champagne brand, but also her own beauty brand MD skincare.

We recently caught up with the starlet to find out about some of her favourite things, what she would say to her younger self and much more.