Minnie Dlamini-Jones on terrible marriage advice, diets tips and more
Ever wondered what ticks Minnie Dlamini-Jones off, or what she thinks the world needs more of? We caught up with the celeb as she celebrates 10 years in the media industry
There's no doubt that what Minnie Dlamini-Jones touches turns to gold. This is probably why she has remained one of the country's darlings for an entire decade.
Since Dlamini-Jones won the TV presenter search for Live Amp 10 years ago, her career has continued to grow and now boasts not only collaborations with a luxury champagne brand, but also her own beauty brand MD skincare.
We recently caught up with the starlet to find out about some of her favourite things, what she would say to her younger self and much more.
You’re celebrating 10 years in the industry this year. What would you say to yourself 10 years ago?
Keep going it gets better.
What three qualities have helped you stay top of the game?
Authenticity, focus and drive.
In your opinion, what is it that has kept you on top for so long …. what is the "Minnie Effect"?
I think it's because people feel like they know me. The people chose me to win Live Amp 10 years ago, and I feel that they are constantly supporting the choice they made all those years ago. I just had to make sure I worked hard enough to make their investment worth it.
Recently you’ve been slaying us with pictures showing how snatched you are. What are three tips you can share for someone looking to get into shape and shed some weight?
Everyone is different, and our weight loss journeys are too. It starts with an honest commitment to work out, eating better and drinking lots of water.
With making new resolutions, what are your key skin and beauty resolutions for the year?
I take very good care of my skin so there are no new resolutions, just maintaining. Drink lots of water, never go to bed with makeup and don't forget to exfoliate and moisturize with the perfect MD lotion for your skin type.
You’re the GH Mumm Master of Celebrations. What would your perfect celebration be, and who would be invited?
The perfect celebration for me is with family and friends. In the past I have invited my "Diaamond Squad" who are fans that have supported me from day one.
Speaking of celebrations, as a fairly newlywed, what’s the best advice you received when getting married?
"Marriage is not easy you have to choose each other everyday."
I would say write your own rules and choose to be happy.
And worst marriage advice?
"Don't do it."
What's the worst purchase you have ever made?
There are too many to count!
What's your best quality?
My ambition.
What's your worst quality?
I trust too easily.
What’s the first thing you do in the morning?
Go through my emails and messages.
What do you sleep in?
Um ... (laughs) ... pyjamas.
What would you never be caught wearing in public?
Kitten heels.
What did you want to be when you were growing up?
A doctor.
You have a yacht: what is its name?
Minenhle.
Favourite item in your wardrobe?
All my shoes.
Do you ever leave the house without underwear?
Depends on the dress.
What is your favourite word?
"Disgusting".
You're on death row. What is your last meal?
A prime rib steak.
What makes you grumpy?
Incompetence.
What is the most important lesson life has taught you?
We have one life make the most of it.
Where is the best place to collect your thoughts?
Outdoors, or by the beach.
What does the world need more of?
Good people.
