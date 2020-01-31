REVIEW | Marvel Universe Live turns spectacular stunts into theatre

“It’s an epic experience with lots of pyrotechnics, visual effects, projection, motorcycle acts, aerial rigging acts ... this is the only venue in SA that this production can fit in,” said Willem van der Walt, technical and production director at Marvel SA.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There’s only one of these shows in the world, so it’s pretty much now or never ... It’s an epic extravaganza with your favourite Marvel characters,” he said.