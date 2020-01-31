IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding

Mzansi's A-listers and fashion enthusiasts sure pulled out all the stops and put their best foot forward at Somizi and Mohale's white wedding.

The couple celebrated their second wedding in Muldersdrift on Thursday. Their traditional wedding was in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, in September 2019.

The dress code was all white with red bottoms because the Idols SA judge and his husband had a vision of their wedding guests in Christian Louboutin heels so they could take a “stunning” group photo.

Guests were told no cellphones would be allowed during the wedding as Showmax has exclusive rights to broadcast the special ceremony on February 24.

Here are fashion snaps from the wedding.