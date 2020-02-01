Greta Thunberg shines a spotlight on young South African climate activists

After a racism debate on the invisibility of African climate activists, Greta Thunberg held a press conference Friday with eco warriors from Kenya, Uganda and SA to stress the importance of their voices.

Vanessa Nakate of Uganda was at the heart of a viral debate at the World Economic Forum in Davos after she was cropped out of a news agency photo of young activists, including Thunberg, taken after a press conference.

A 23-year-old graduate in business administration, Nakate was the only black person and only African in the photo shoot.

She accused the Associated Press of racism in cropping her out.

The agency said the photographer had modified the photo for composition purposes.

“We're doing this press conference today so that people who need to be heard can share their stories to the media,” Thunberg told journalists at Greenpeace Sweden's offices.

“Today we will be focusing on Africa as the African perspective is always so underreported,” she added.

So far, Africa is essentially blameless when it comes to climate change.

The continent is home to 17% of the world's population and more than a quarter of its nations, but only accounts for about 5% of the greenhouse gas emissions pushing the planet toward runaway warming.