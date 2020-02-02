Author's journey from Guantánamo Bay to Hollywood via Robben Island

Jodie Foster in town as shooting starts on story of a survivor

If prisoner 760 had visited Cape Town when prisoner 46664 was still alive and well, there’s a good chance Nelson Mandela would have given him a personal tour of Robben Island.



As it is, Mohamedou Salahi — who was detained at Guantánamo Bay without charge from 2002 to 2016 — went to the island of Cape Town with the lawyer who won his release...