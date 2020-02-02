Last Word

Being delighted is an active skill, you have to train yourself to do it

Amplify life's small pleasures by challenging yourself to find something that delights you each day

It's not always easy to find delights, even when you're looking for them, even when you have all the time in the world and nothing else to do but look for delights. The worst thing about not finding delights is you feel guilty. What sort of a person, you start to ask, can find no delight in this vast and infinitely varied world?



I should explain: I have started looking for daily delights. I was inspired by poet and gardener Ross Gay, who published A Book of Delights. He set himself the task of noticing and recording one thing a day that caused him delight, be that delight deep or shallow, profound or ephemeral...