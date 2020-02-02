Last Word
Being delighted is an active skill, you have to train yourself to do it
Amplify life's small pleasures by challenging yourself to find something that delights you each day
02 February 2020 - 00:00
It's not always easy to find delights, even when you're looking for them, even when you have all the time in the world and nothing else to do but look for delights. The worst thing about not finding delights is you feel guilty. What sort of a person, you start to ask, can find no delight in this vast and infinitely varied world?
I should explain: I have started looking for daily delights. I was inspired by poet and gardener Ross Gay, who published A Book of Delights. He set himself the task of noticing and recording one thing a day that caused him delight, be that delight deep or shallow, profound or ephemeral...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.