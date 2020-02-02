Cancer drug delays ‘costing lives’, says lobby group
02 February 2020 - 00:00
After two bouts of blood cancer and two bone-marrow transplants in seven years, Retha Wessels hoped her problems were over.
But red tape and health-care economics have combined to land her with a R25,000 monthly bill for an anticancer drug, Revlimid...
