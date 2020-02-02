Car Review

'Diminutive' Audi A1 Sportback proves bigger isn't always better on a road trip

The svelte Audi A1 35 TFSI may work well in the city, but how does it cope with a mammoth 3,500km drive from Joburg to the Cape?

Small cars have come a long way. I mean, it wasn't that long ago that the notion of steering down the N1 en route to Cape Town in anything other than a sedan or SUV seemed like a sick exercise in self-harm.



I can remember doing this trip in my old Opel Kadett: its low-tech 1.6-litre engine bellowing away at stratospheric revs while the cabin turned into a sauna thanks to an absence of air-conditioning. Entertainment? A clunky Griffin iTrip let me broadcast songs stored on my iPod over the aftermarket radio. And that was it - 16 hours later we'd arrive wild-eyed, battered and dreaming of a Lexus LS...