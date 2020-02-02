Fans to see 'honest, authentic' side of Boity in new show

If you have questions about Boity Thulo’s love life, they may be answered in her new reality show, which hits small screens this week. Or not

In the series Boity: Own Your Throne, the TV presenter-turned-rapper fuels rumours about her relationship with TV presenter Maps Maponyane...