Fans to see 'honest, authentic' side of Boity in new show
If you have questions about Boity Thulo’s love life, they may be answered in her new reality show, which hits small screens this week. Or not
02 February 2020 - 00:00
If you have questions about Boity Thulo’s love life, they may be answered in her new reality show, which hits small screens this week. Or not.
In the series Boity: Own Your Throne, the TV presenter-turned-rapper fuels rumours about her relationship with TV presenter Maps Maponyane...
