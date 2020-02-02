Music
Grand slam Grammy winner Billie Eilish is the antidote to plastic pop
02 February 2020 - 00:01
Billie Eilish is something special. And if you hadn't noticed before, well, there's no getting away from her now. Last week at the Grammy Awards, the green-haired, angst-ridden, goth-styled teenage singer-songwriter scooped all the big prizes.
Having turned 18 in December, Eilish is the youngest person ever to win five major Grammy awards in one fell swoop, including the prestigious Album of the Year. All of this came just over a week after it was announced that Eilish is the youngest person set to write and sing a James Bond theme...
