Nadal vs Federer: a biased guide to the greatest sports rivalry ever to hit Cape Town

The upcoming Nadal-Federer match in the Mother City will be a contest between gods, says Eckhard Cloete

"Have you heard?" a colleague asked me sometime in the middle of last year. "Federer and Nadal are playing in Cape Town."



For me, the news was the equivalent of telling a computer hacker Julian Assange was coming down for a game of Minecraft at a coffee shop in Green Point...