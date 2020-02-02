Stripper spills the beans on 'Trap! Dis My Huis' antics

Happy-clappy stripper Zanelle Breedt, 28, says sharing one bathroom with 49 other contestants was one of the low points of her stay in a two-bedroom house that is up for grabs — along with R1m — in TV’s latest and possibly most ridiculous reality show. And then there was the farting and snoring.



Breedt will return to spreading God’s word among fellow strippers after being voted out of the house on the Afrikaans show Trap! Dis My Huis! this week. She had passed out following a dose of medicine containing morphine and “a few sips of wine”...