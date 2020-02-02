On My Radar
The young talents veteran actress Clementine Mosimane thinks are worth watching
The star of 'Poppie Nongena' tells us what - and who - is currently on her cultural radar
02 February 2020 - 00:00
Actress Clementine Mosimane is a veteran in the South African entertainment industry and is popularly known for her roles on screen, including Soul City and The Wild.
One of her latest roles is playing the lead in the movie Poppie Nongena, which was released this weekend...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.