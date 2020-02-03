Lifestyle

A bevy of brains on show at Design Indaba 2020

The three-day creativity festival takes places from February 29 to 29 2020

03 February 2020 - 07:46 By Andrea Nagel
Sponsored
Dutch fashion designer Bas Timmer is changing the world one Sheltersuit at a time.
Dutch fashion designer Bas Timmer is changing the world one Sheltersuit at a time.
Image: Supplied/Design Indaba

One of the prerequisites of attending all the events associated with the annual Design Indaba (DI) is that you do not sleep, and this year SA’s foremost creativity festival is turning 25 — so start stocking up on the caffeine.

This year’s theme is Think Tank: Do Tank, which references the uncanny ability that some of the world’s best thinkers have to turn their ideas into reality.

Bas Timmer's Sheltersuit.
Bas Timmer's Sheltersuit.
Image: Supplied/Design Indaba

Although the DI has already made a name for itself as the best conference in the world by, among other things, actively pursuing change and action and seeding more than 200 impact-driven projects into the public square, it is the great speakers at the DI Conference who keep the design-savvy booking their tickets year after year.

Design Indaba 2020 will be a three-day multi-sensory, thought-provoking and expansive experience that includes a series of captivating talks by day and festival by night, featuring live music, theatre, exhibitions and master classes.

Bas Timmer has designed an item of clothing that he hopes will bring dignity to members of vulnerable communities and provide work opportunities for the unemployed and for refugees. His Sheltersuit, pictured above right, is an attempt to fuse fashion and philanthropy.

Honey & Bunny create deconstructive performance art to challenge closely held beliefs. From designing edible goods — essentially creating “eat art” performances to directing films and writing books, they push audiences to rethink cultural traditions and taboos around food.

Ibrahim Mahana makes enormous installations that represent the fabric of Ghanaian life, while making a post-colonial statement.

Ibrahim Mahama.
Ibrahim Mahama.
Image: Supplied/Design Indaba

Kinya Tagawa has a big idea for the next decade. His mission is to personalise data to solve problems. Some of his work has already convinced governments to change some of their policies.

Natsai Audrey Chieza explores the use of synthetic biology in sustainable design, from dying textiles with microbes rather than toxic chemicals to using algae as a building material.

Nhlanhla Mahlangu is an actor who chants biography and sings his research.

This is just a taste of what the DI will be bringing to Cape Town and via its simulcast service to Potchefstroom, Nairobi, Durban, Johannesburg and Namibia.

The Design Indaba is one of the year’s most exciting highlights and takes place in Cape Town at the Artscape Theatre from February 26 to 29 2020.

For more information, visit designindaba.com.

This article was paid for by Design Indaba.

Report back: 4 of the most dynamic talks at the 2019 Design Indaba

Couldn't make it to this year's creative conference in Cape Town? Here's what you missed
Lifestyle
10 months ago

SA’s most beautiful object for 2019 unveiled

The votes have been cast and this year’s Most Beautiful Object in South Africa at the annual Design Indaba is the Interdependence II bench. Designed ...
Lifestyle
11 months ago

5 exciting new talents we discovered at the 2019 Design Indaba

Check out these rising design stars' work at this annual creative conference in Cape Town
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Most read

  1. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Best & worst dressed celebs at the Sun Met 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their guests ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like