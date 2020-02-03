Disney heiress takes on Kobe Bryant's legacy: 'The man was a rapist, deal with it'

“It’s time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it.”

These are the words of Disney heiress Abigail Disney, who addressed the 2003 rape allegations made against the late US basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Kobe died in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of seven others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna last month.

“I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in,” Disney said in a series of tweets, before telling everyone to unfollow her if they didn't like what she was about to say.

“OK, time to bite the bullet and say something. First of all, yes, it is my business because I'm a woman who has herself been assaulted and spent my life knowing, loving and feeling for women for whom it's been so much worse.”