From 'bananaman' gaffe to Nadal's kiss - memorable moments from Aussie Open

From bushfire smoke to a memorable kiss and a controversial banana, the Australian Open was never short of incident.

AFP Sports looks back at five memorable moments from the first Grand Slam of the year:

Mother Nature roars

Melbourne's weather is famously fickle and Mother Nature — seemingly no fan of tennis -- appeared determined to steal the show.

Air pollution from Australia's deadly bushfires saw qualifying matches and practice sessions delayed, with organisers roundly criticised for not protecting players better.

Torrential rain — some of it a murky brown colour — helped wash the smog away, but that brought problems of its own, caking courts in brown sludge.