Majority of Canadians say no to paying for Harry, Meghan's security

A clear majority of Canadians feel their country does not have to pay for security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have settled in British Columbia.

Seventy-seven percent of people surveyed by Nanos Research, for CTV, believe the Candian taxpayer does not have to pay for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they are not in Canada as representatives of the Queen.

Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II is the reigning head of state.

Only 19 percent of Canadians would not object to their country assuming a share of the security costs.

There has been no official announcement about the question of security for Prince Harry and Meghan, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially left the royal family.