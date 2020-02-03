Meghan Markle on reality TV show? Sorry, not happening

Meghan Markle will not be appearing on a new Canadian reality show about weddings with her friend Jessica Mulroney.

TV network CTV Channel disputed reports that the former Suits star would appear in the Netflix reality show, I Do, Redo.

This after PageSix reported that a source close to the Duchess of Sussex said she would appear on the show as a guest on “multiple” episodes.

The publication said Markle's guest spots would be “sporadic”.

However, CTV said on Twitter: “As confirmed to PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming CTV series I Do, Redo.”