Meghan Markle on reality TV show? Sorry, not happening

03 February 2020 - 12:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan Markle will not be appearing on a new Canadian reality show about weddings with her friend Jessica Mulroney.

TV network CTV Channel disputed reports that the former Suits star would appear in the Netflix reality show, I Do, Redo.

This after PageSix reported that a source close to the Duchess of Sussex said she would appear on the show as a guest on “multiple” episodes.

The publication said Markle's guest spots would be “sporadic”. 

However, CTV said on Twitter: “As confirmed to PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming CTV series I Do, Redo.

TimesLIVE previously reported that since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family, they had received “job offers” from all corners of the globe.

From The Daily Show seeking two new employees who could make “castles/manors available for work parties” to Burger King offering Prince Harry a “part-time position” and online adult platform YouPorn offering Markle a “philanthropic endeavours” position.

Last month, it was reported that Markle had signed a deal with Disney.

According to Vanity Fair, she would be providing voice-over work to an unspecified future Disney project, in exchange for a donation to charity organisation Elephants Without Borders.

