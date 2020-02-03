A bevy of brains on show at Design Indaba 2020

Design Indaba 2020 will be a three-day multisensory, thought-provoking and expansive experience that includes a series of captivating talks by day and a festival by night, featuring live music, theatre, exhibitions and master classes.

Bas Timmer has designed an item of clothing that he hopes will bring dignity to members of vulnerable communities and provide work for the unemployed and refugees. His Sheltersuit is an attempt to fuse fashion and philanthropy.

Honey & Bunny create deconstructive performance art to challenge closely held beliefs. From designing edible goods — essentially creating “eat art” performances — to directing films and writing books, they push audiences to rethink cultural traditions and taboos around food.

Ibrahim Mahama makes enormous installations that represent the fabric of Ghanaian life, while making a postcolonial statement.