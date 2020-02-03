The Social Impact Arts Prize 2020 calls for great creative ideas addressing social challenges

The Rupert Art Foundation and the Rupert Museum in Stellenbosch have launched the Social Impact Arts Prize 2020, calling for great creative ideas, driven by precisely these questions. The awarded project will be installed in the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

From March 7 2020 the finalists’ projects will be exhibited in the Rupert Museum, while the awarded projects will be announced at a free gala event on Thursday, March 12 2020. The event is open to the public and anyone is welcome to attend.

The finalists’ work will also be exhibited in Graaff-Reinet at the Jan Rupert Art Centre from April 2020. So if you live in the district you will get a chance to see all the entries, which a panel of esteemed international judges voted as finalists.

Keep watching the media for the announcement of the official opening of the finished project in July 2020. Then take a road trip or a book a weekend visit to the fourth-oldest town in SA, and be inspired by the friendly people and the breathtaking beauty of mother nature in and around the Valley of Desolation.

Walk the streets and not only revel in the architecture of the town, but also take pictures of the trailblazing art leading the way. Imagine what your creativity can do, develop your big ideas and start making a change in your own life.

This article was paid for by the Rupert Art Foundation.