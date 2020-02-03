WATCH | Celebs and fans go wild for J-Lo, Shakira's 'incredible' Super Bowl show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a giant Latin dance party Sunday, wowing the sold-out crowd with their greatest hits.

The performance, at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, was a high-energy celebration of culture and abs, as both women showcased soaring vocals and thunderous dance routines.

Shakira opened in a glittering ensemble, getting the crowd of 65,000 on their feet with "She Wolf" and "Wherever, Whenever".

She was then joined by Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny for a few lines of "I Like It" (originally sung by rap star Cardi B) before segueing into her iconic hit, "Hips Don't Lie".

The stage then cleared as Jennifer Lopez appeared atop a miniature Empire State Building, a nod to her New York roots, much like King Kong — or Queen Kong, as it were.