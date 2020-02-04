No longer niche: Oscar contenders embraced beyond the art house

From billion-dollar blockbuster Joker to one of Quentin Tarantino's highest-grossing films, many of this year's Oscar best-picture nominees have drawn crowds to the box office.

It is the second straight year that Academy Awards voters have spotlighted widely seen movies, bucking a trend towards honouring independent films like Moonlight and The Hurt Locker that played to smaller audiences in art house theatres.

Six of nine contenders for the film industry's most coveted trophy, which will be awarded on Sunday, have grossed more than $100m worldwide, according to data from Box Office Mojo. Dark comedy Joker, from AT&T Inc's Warner Bros, leads the pack with $1.07bn (R15.9bn).

Next is the $389.3m (R5.8bn) for Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, released by Sony Corp's film studio. That ranks as the second-biggest box office take of Tarantino's career.

And both World War 1 epic 1917 and 1960s racing drama Ford v Ferrari have crossed $200m (R2.98bn) worldwide.

The sizeable ticket sales showed that moviegoers last year flocked to adult-orientated dramas and not just the action hero spectacles and sequels that dominate modern multiplexes, said Vulture film critic Alison Willmore.

“It's been a heartening year in that way,” Willmore said. “It felt counter to the narrative that the only movies people really turn out to see in larger crowds are franchises.”