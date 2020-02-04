Wake up feeling groggy? Change your alarm from 'beep beep' to Beach Boys

Your choice of alarm sound could have an impact on your level of alertness after waking, reports an Australian study published at the end of January.

If you are not an early bird, hopping out of bed at dawn can be something of an ordeal. And the choice of the alarm that you use may be more important than you think.

Researchers at the Royal Melbourne institute of Technology (RMIT, Australia), who recently published a study in the journal Plos One, have studied the impact of different types of alarm sounds and how they help dispel feelings of grogginess on waking.

The phenomenon of "sleep inertia," as it is called, is a state of incomplete transition to wakefulness that can result in a groggy feeling that can last for up to four hours after getting out of bed. The goal of the new study was to understand how the decision to use a sound or music as an alarm can reduce the persistence of this state.

"If you don't wake properly, your work performance can be degraded for periods up to four hours, and that has been linked to major accidents," points out Stuart McFarlane, who led the study.