From Somizi Mhlongo to Boity Thulo: Five SA celebs who have bagged reality TV shows

SA celebrities are expanding their brands by using their fame and influence to explore paths in business and reality television.

Boity Thulo is the latest to bag a show, titled 'Boity: Own Your Throne, which will premier on Wednesday on BET Africa.

From Somizi Mhlongo to Bonang Matheba, here are five SA celebs who have bagged reality shows:

Living the dream with Somizi

Talented media personality Somizi has always been an open book and his fans love him for it.

On his show he leaves nothing to speculation, as he lets his fans in on all aspects of his life. Since meeting his husband, Mohale Motaung, whom he married in lavish traditional and white wedding ceremonies, Somizi has been gushing about their union.

It isn't clear if his fans will get the glimpse of the recent white wedding on the show, but he announced that it will be aired on Showmax on February 24.

The Ranakas

Radio presenter Dineo Manaka and actress Manaka Ranaka have been serving family values on their reality show since it premiered in 2017. The show, according to Mzansi Magic, is a spin-off of Dineo's Vuzu Amp show, Dineo's Diary.

The Ranaka family dynamic is one many can relate to, as it shows the good, bad and ugly side of life and sibling rivalry.

Being Bonang

Queen B may have announced the end of her show in October, but she dominated the Twitter trends list every Friday night as scores of her fans tuned in and shared their favourite moments.

Being Bonang let Mzansi in on the media personality's crazy work life, family, love life and friendship with celebrity chef Lorna Maseko. The show also gave Mzansi Bonang's cousin, Pinky Girl, and the now-famous term, “moghel”.

Have Faith

Young and once-controversial influencer Faith Nketsi pushed the boundaries beyond her Instagram fame and twerking career when she launched her show, Have Faith. She became the first woman to have a show air in 43 countries via MTV Africa, TshisaLIVE reported.

The 24-year-old shared different aspects of her life and rap career, which she continues to build with the mentorship of veteran producer DJ Maphorisa. The show recently concluded its first season. It isn't clear whether there will be a second.

Boity: Own Your Throne

After 10 years in the entertainment industry, rapper, businesswoman and TV presenter Boity's show will premier on BET Africa on Wednesday.

Boity announced the news in December on Instagram. It was well-received by her fans, who flooded her timeline to congratulate her.

If the teasers she's shared on the platform are anything to go by, fans will be let in on her spiritual journey, relationship with her mother and she just might reveal who bae is.