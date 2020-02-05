Instagram influencers slammed for using coronavirus hashtag for likes and followers

Clout-chasing Instagram influencers have been slammed for using the coronavirus hashtag to draw likes and followers, as the deadly virus continues to claim more lives.

The virus, which has been declared an international public health emergency, has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 24,500 people across 25 countries.

But unbelievably, influencers have been trying to cash in on the crisis and have been slammed for their actions.

Currently, the hashtag on the picture sharing app has garnered more than 372,134 posts and, while many are directly related to the deadly disease, others are clearly intended to attract attention to the influencers' lifestyles.

See snaps below: