Instagram influencers slammed for using coronavirus hashtag for likes and followers
The hashtag on the picture sharing app has garnered more than 372,134 posts
Clout-chasing Instagram influencers have been slammed for using the coronavirus hashtag to draw likes and followers, as the deadly virus continues to claim more lives.
The virus, which has been declared an international public health emergency, has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 24,500 people across 25 countries.
But unbelievably, influencers have been trying to cash in on the crisis and have been slammed for their actions.
Currently, the hashtag on the picture sharing app has garnered more than 372,134 posts and, while many are directly related to the deadly disease, others are clearly intended to attract attention to the influencers' lifestyles.
See snaps below:
View this post on Instagram
КОРОНАВИРУС В ЯПОНИИ Я думаю, уже все знают и о китайском вирусе, и про город Ухань, который является эпицентром инфекции, и ещё многое другое от наших СМИ. Я не понимаю, почему многие думают, что я нахожусь в Китае, ведь я в Японии, в Осаке! Здесь заражённых практически нет, пару человек в Токио, как и по всему миру. Поэтому со мной всё хорошо, я ношу маску, мою руки. А про ситуацию в целом хочу сказать, что всё очень сильно преувеличено. Ни в каких посылках из Китая, ни в каких бананах вируса нет. И не может быть. Число жертв коронавируса везде разное, поэтому верьте только проверенным источникам(минздравы и их оф. медийные ресурсы + ВОЗ), а не сторисам из инстаграма. Peace and love ❤️ ✌🏼 #коронавирус #коронавирускитай #вирус #вирусвкитае #ухань #коронавирус2020 #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak #coronavirus2020 #theparisguru #chinavirus
View this post on Instagram
CORONA-VIRUS | Wir beten, dass es endlich gestoppt wird 🙏 Dieses Bild hat sich tatsächlich mehrmals so abgespielt. Auf öffentlichen Plätzen küssen @healthy_mandy und ich uns nur mit Mundschutz. Wir haben keine Angst vor dem Virus, aber wir tragen dennoch, wie ca. 90% der Menschen hier in Thailand die Masken, um uns nicht anzustecken. Unseren Urlaub genießen wir trotzdem und hoffen, dass dieses Elend bald gestoppt wird! Wir bekommen täglich sehr viele Fragen zum Virus: „Kann man überhaupt noch nach Asien reisen?“ „Sollte ich meinen Urlaub absagen?“ „Haben die Menschen vor Ort Angst?“ „Wie wird hier mit der Katastrophe umgegangen?“ Diese Fragen, und viele mehr, haben wir nun in einem YouTubevideo beantwortet, welches ich euch in meiner Story verlinkt habe. Was denkt ihr über das Virus? Habt ihr Angst? Tragen die Menschen in eurer Stadt auch Mundschutz? Denkt ihr die Situation wird jetzt in den Griff bekommen oder wird sich das Virus weiter ausbreiten? Schreibt eure Meinung in die Kommentare, sie würde mich sehr interessieren. (P.S.: Kein Photoshop) #corona #coronavirus #virus #kiss #kuss #asien #asienurlsub #thailand #phuket #palmen #palmtree #beach #strand
While the intention behind the posts is to ask their followers to “stay safe”, many Instagram users said they did not respect the gravity of the situation.
Here is a snapshot of what some people had to say.
Influencers are using the Coronavirus for fame. Jesus Christ, what is wrong with you? Im in Japan which is very close and one of my friends @SnowDragon8 lives in China and I’m very worried about him even when he said he’s fine. So please stop using the dam virus for fame! Okay??! pic.twitter.com/b2NQiJvyIU— Steve Civillian Admin (@Steve_C_Admin) February 4, 2020
IG influencers using the corona virus situation to sell fashionable surgical masks, I hate this world— HarlemShakeAtYourWake (@ToastyRamirez) February 4, 2020
There is nothing wrong with taking precautions re #coronavirus. However, there is something very wrong with using it as an excuse to perpetuate xenophobia and racism against the Chinese and Asian population. Also, IG influencers, stop posing in masks to up your following.— The Whoa Glow Edit (@thewhoaglow) February 3, 2020