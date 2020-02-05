Lifestyle

Instagram influencers slammed for using coronavirus hashtag for likes and followers

The hashtag on the picture sharing app has garnered more than 372,134 posts

05 February 2020 - 10:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Instagram influencers are using coronavirus hashtags to attract likes and followers, as the deadly virus continues to claim lives.
Instagram influencers are using coronavirus hashtags to attract likes and followers, as the deadly virus continues to claim lives.
Image: fitnessoskar via Instagram

Clout-chasing Instagram influencers have been slammed for using the coronavirus hashtag to draw likes and followers, as the deadly virus continues to claim more lives.

The virus, which has been declared an international public health emergency, has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 24,500 people across 25 countries.

But unbelievably, influencers have been trying to cash in on the crisis and have been slammed for their actions.

Currently, the hashtag on the picture sharing app has garnered more than 372,134 posts and, while many are directly related to the deadly disease, others are clearly intended to attract attention to the influencers' lifestyles.

See snaps below:

View this post on Instagram

КОРОНАВИРУС В ЯПОНИИ Я думаю, уже все знают и о китайском вирусе, и про город Ухань, который является эпицентром инфекции, и ещё многое другое от наших СМИ. Я не понимаю, почему многие думают, что я нахожусь в Китае, ведь я в Японии, в Осаке! Здесь заражённых практически нет, пару человек в Токио, как и по всему миру. Поэтому со мной всё хорошо, я ношу маску, мою руки. А про ситуацию в целом хочу сказать, что всё очень сильно преувеличено. Ни в каких посылках из Китая, ни в каких бананах вируса нет. И не может быть. Число жертв коронавируса везде разное, поэтому верьте только проверенным источникам(минздравы и их оф. медийные ресурсы + ВОЗ), а не сторисам из инстаграма. Peace and love ❤️ ✌🏼 #коронавирус #коронавирускитай #вирус #вирусвкитае #ухань #коронавирус2020 #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak #coronavirus2020 #theparisguru #chinavirus

A post shared by Соня Бучик👄 (@sonyabuchik) on

View this post on Instagram

CORONA-VIRUS | Wir beten, dass es endlich gestoppt wird 🙏 Dieses Bild hat sich tatsächlich mehrmals so abgespielt. Auf öffentlichen Plätzen küssen @healthy_mandy und ich uns nur mit Mundschutz. Wir haben keine Angst vor dem Virus, aber wir tragen dennoch, wie ca. 90% der Menschen hier in Thailand die Masken, um uns nicht anzustecken. Unseren Urlaub genießen wir trotzdem und hoffen, dass dieses Elend bald gestoppt wird! Wir bekommen täglich sehr viele Fragen zum Virus: „Kann man überhaupt noch nach Asien reisen?“ „Sollte ich meinen Urlaub absagen?“ „Haben die Menschen vor Ort Angst?“ „Wie wird hier mit der Katastrophe umgegangen?“ Diese Fragen, und viele mehr, haben wir nun in einem YouTubevideo beantwortet, welches ich euch in meiner Story verlinkt habe. Was denkt ihr über das Virus? Habt ihr Angst? Tragen die Menschen in eurer Stadt auch Mundschutz? Denkt ihr die Situation wird jetzt in den Griff bekommen oder wird sich das Virus weiter ausbreiten? Schreibt eure Meinung in die Kommentare, sie würde mich sehr interessieren. (P.S.: Kein Photoshop) #corona #coronavirus #virus #kiss #kuss #asien #asienurlsub #thailand #phuket #palmen #palmtree #beach #strand

A post shared by Youtube & Fitness (@fitnessoskar) on

While the intention behind the posts is to ask their followers to “stay safe”, many Instagram users said they did not respect the gravity of the situation.

Here is a snapshot of what some people had to say.

MORE

How Facebook and Twitter are stopping fake coronavirus news

Facebook and Twitter have taken steps to curb the spread of false information about the coronavirus on their sites.
News
1 day ago

'Stay there nana, we will hug your mother for you': Mzansi pokes fun at local stuck in Wuhan

Mzansi didn't hold back
News
1 day ago

Parliament wants departments to work together over coronavirus

Parliament's portfolio committee on tourism says the coronavirus outbreak highlights the need for inter-departmental coordination to minimise the ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the Sun Met 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. IN PICS | Clothes horses: What celebs wore to the Sun Met 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town