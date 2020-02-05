WATCH | Trickster causes 'traffic jams' on Google Maps using 99 cellphones

Over the weekend, a video was published by an artist demonstrating how Google Maps can be fooled into thinking there's a traffic jam by someone simply carrying about 100 cellphones along empty streets.

On Saturday, a German artist by the name of Simon Weckert tricked Google Maps into thinking that cars were gridlocked back to back in Berlin by pulling a little red wagon filled with 99 cellphones down empty streets.

The virtual traffic jam occurred wherever he brought his phone-filled wagon, in which all of the Android devices inside had Google Maps open.

Weckert stated that, “Through this activity, it is possible to turn a green street red which has an impact in the physical world by navigating cars on another route to avoid being stuck in traffic.”

He told Motherboard by Vice that he only has to walk along a street for an hour or two to turn that designated area on Maps red, which signals to users that traffic is congested.