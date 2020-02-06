'A true Spartacus': Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of Hollywood's golden age of cinema who was renowned for his intense, muscular performances in "Spartacus" and "Paths of Glory," died Wednesday aged 103.

The US leading man, producer and director came to prominence in the late 1940s and never lost his popularity, taking on nearly 100 movies over a six-decade career that endured beyond a severe stroke in his later years.

His death at his family home in Beverly Hills was confirmed by his son Michael, the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael Douglas said in a statement posted to Facebook.

"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years."