Miss Universe is coming home: here's a list of places Zozibini Tunzi will visit

As excited South Africans — and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi — begin the countdown to the beauty queen's triumphant return to Mzansi for her homecoming celebration, details of her tour and various stops have been released.

Starting on February 8, Tunzi will carry out a weeklong visit to various cities across the country that will include street parades, a visit to her hometown in the Eastern Cape, and even attending President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) as the president's personal guest.

Speaking of her visit, a delighted Tunzi said: “I can't wait to feel the energy when I get back. This win hasn't just been about me; I share it with all South Africans and I have been counting the days until I can celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi.”

The beauty queen has also taken to social media in the lead-up to her visit, posting various tweets about her excitement at returning home.