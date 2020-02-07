Miss Universe is coming home: here's a list of places Zozibini Tunzi will visit
Street parades, a visit to her hometown and attending Sona are just some the things Miss Universe will do during her homecoming celebration
As excited South Africans — and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi — begin the countdown to the beauty queen's triumphant return to Mzansi for her homecoming celebration, details of her tour and various stops have been released.
Starting on February 8, Tunzi will carry out a weeklong visit to various cities across the country that will include street parades, a visit to her hometown in the Eastern Cape, and even attending President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) as the president's personal guest.
Speaking of her visit, a delighted Tunzi said: “I can't wait to feel the energy when I get back. This win hasn't just been about me; I share it with all South Africans and I have been counting the days until I can celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi.”
The beauty queen has also taken to social media in the lead-up to her visit, posting various tweets about her excitement at returning home.
6 more lalas😍— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) February 2, 2020
08 February 2020 🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfbnvpOUyG
Here's a breakdown of Tunzi's official itinerary:
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Tunzi's first day will be marked by an official welcome at Joburg's OR Tambo — which will include a performance by the Soweto Gospel Choir and welcome from minister of communications and telecommunications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and deputy minister of arts and culture Makhotso Sotyu.
Current Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier, who assumed the mantle when Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe, will also be on hand to welcome her predecessor.
The next leg of Tunzi's tour will include “the most special part of her trip” — a visit to her birthplace, Tsolo, where she will meet “my home people who are also my most ardent fans”.
She'll receive an official welcome at Mthatha airport and arrive at her village on Saturday afternoon on a colourful float, draped in the colours of the SA flag.
The beauty queen will then unveil a mural created in her honour on Sunday before attending a lunch where she will be entertained with traditional dancing.
MONDAY
On Monday, Tunzi, accompanied by her mother Philiswa Nadapu, will visit her primary school, Canaan Academy, in Dutywa.
Many of her former grade 1 and 2 classmates will be on hand to welcome her.
THURSDAY
Thursday will see Tunzi return to Johannesburg where she'll embark on a parade in an open-topped bus through the streets*, before jetting off to Cape Town where she will be the personal guest of Ramaphosa at his Sona in parliament.
FRIDAY
Tunzi will continue her Cape Town tour with a street parade where the beauty queen will meet her many fans.
* The routes for Miss Universe's street parades are yet to be announced.