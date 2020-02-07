Movies
More money, less stuntin': 7 cool facts about 'Bad Boys for Life'
Twenty-five years since Bad Boys first burst onto our screens, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back at it with the much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise, Bad Boys for Life.
The resuscitation of the popular buddy cop series, not only sees Smith (as Detective Mike Lowrey) and Lawrence (as Marcus Burnett) finally rekindling their on-screen relationship, but also raking in big bucks.
Bad Boys for Life has pulled in more than $290.7m (aboutR4.2bn) in box-office receipts worldwide, according to AFP Relaxnews.
Here are some other cool facts you might not know about it:
1. DIRECTOR'S CUT
Part of the franchise’s success has come from the vision of renowned director Michael Bay, who was at the helm for the first two movies. In fact, Bad Boys was his directorial debut: he's gone on to direct blockbusters like Armageddon and Transformers.
It's curious then that Bay wasn't behind the camera for Bad Boys for Life; Belgian duo Adil El Arbiof and Bilall Fallah took up the reins. Bay does however make a directorial cameo, directing one of the scenes in the new film.
2. WHO GOT PAID WHAT?
According to numerous reports, it has been alleged that Will Smith was paid $17m (about R244m) for Bad Boys for Life, while Martin Lawrence is said to have walked away with $6m (about R86m).
During an interview on popular radio show The Breakfast Club, Smith was asked about the salary reports, but he dodged the questions.
3. TYLER PERRY'S CONTRIBUTION
Bad Boys for Life was mostly filmed in Miami in the USA, Mexico and at Tyler Perry’s new film studios in Atlanta. Bad Boys was shot in Miami only, while Bad Boys II was shot in Miami, Puerto Rico and the Netherlands.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Bad Boys for Life'
4. SO HOW MUCH DOES BLOWING SH** UP ACTUALLY COST?
Bad Boys for Life reportedly cost about $90m-$100m (about R1.2bn-R1.5bn) to make, while Bad Boys II cost $130m (about R1.8bn) and Bad Boys just $19m (about R273m).
5. STUNTING FOR THEM
Martin Lawrence, 54, and Will Smith, 51, are markedly older than when they made their Bad Boys debut. So unsurprisingly the movie’s action stars did not do their own stunts the third time round.
The pair joked about making use of stunt doubles at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles. Said Smith: “This one I came in pretty excited about doing all of my stunts and literally the first week, like three days in, I was like, ‘Ehhhh, I think I’m going to let these stuntmen earn their money'.”
6. WILL THERE BE A BAD BOYS FOUR?
Some critics and movie goers who have already seen Bad Boys for Life have predicted that there will be a fourth film due to its ending. However, Smith and Lawrence have not yet confirmed whether they would be keen on teaming up again for another instalment.
• 'Bad Boys for Life' is currently on circuit.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on the S Mag section of SowetanLIVE. Visit sowetanlive.co.za/s-mag for more great lifestyle reads.
