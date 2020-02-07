Lifestyle

Queen's granddaughter Beatrice to marry in May

07 February 2020 - 20:30 By afp
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to get married in May.
Image: Princess Eugenie/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is to marry Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London later this year, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

The marriage, at St James's Palace on May 29, is likely to be a more low-key event than the 2018 wedding of her younger sister Eugenie.

She paraded through the streets of Windsor after marrying British wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice, 31, and Eugenie, 29, are daughters of the queen's second son Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled in a scandal over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He stepped back from royal duties in November over his links to the disgraced financier, who was found dead in prison as he faced charges of sexually exploiting underage girls.

A statement said Beatrice's wedding, in the Chapel Royal at St James's, "will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace".

The Royal Chapel has hosted many weddings in the royal family, including that of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on February 10, 1840.

It is also popular for royal baptisms, including that of Prince George -- the eldest son of Prince William and his wife Kate.

Beatrice and her sister's mother is Sarah Ferguson. She and Andrew divorced in 1996.

Mozzi, 36, is a wealthy real estate tycoon, ex-member of the international jet-set and a cricket fan. He has one son from a previous relationship.

Beatrice and Eugenie are respectively ninth and 10th in line to the British throne.

