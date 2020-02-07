Sign up for the Sunday Times Food newsletter to win Le Creuset vouchers

WIN LE CREUSET VOUCHERS

To be part of the draw to win two Le Creuset vouchers valued at R2,500 each, sign up to the Sunday Times Food newsletter.

Here’s how:

TimesLIVE already sends twice-daily email newsletters to thousands of readers, and weekly updates to Sunday Times readers, among others.

Every Thursday, savour the moment when our lifestyle team issues its weekly Sunday Times Food newsletter with news, recipes and more to tease the tastebuds, sourced from the food section of the Sunday Times website.

How do I sign up?

When you register at no cost on TimesLIVE, you’ll be asked to choose which of these newsletters you’d like to receive.

Once you’ve registered and signed in, you can manage your newsletter subscriptions via your user profile. After signing in, hover over your name at the top right of the website and click on the “Profile” link. (If you’re on your mobile phone, click on the menu button at the top right to find the “Profile” link.)

Got any questions? Email us at feedback@timeslive.co.za or read more about newsletters on our FAQs page.

For more information about Le Creuset, visit the website.