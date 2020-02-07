This 19-year-old woman hasn't shaved in years & hopes to inspire others to #ReclaimYourBody
Body hair is not disgusting or something to be ashamed of. It's natural, and if you're open to embracing it, it can be beautiful.
This is the message 19-year-old Macey Duff is trying to send about body hair, through her Instagram page.
Macey, from Nevada in the US, hasn't always embraced her body hair. Growing up, she was conditioned to believe that hair was meant to be shaved until her family moved to Hawaii, where her sister saw a woman with full body hair at the beach.
“I would shave any time hair began to grow. I was fearful of anyone even slightly glancing at my armpits, legs and bikini line if I had any visible stubble. I was struggling with accepting myself,” she told Media Drum World.
Though Macey was not the one who witnessed the woman, she was inspired by her story to embrace her hair.
“I struggled with the ability to comprehend why I needed to shave for someone else's comfort and pleasure.”
Despite receiving backlash online for looking “disgusting,” Macey frequently writes herself love letters, which she shares on Instagram to remind herself to keep going and inspire others.
In one of the posts, she reminds herself not to be discouraged by society's “unrealistic” expectations about women's beauty.
View this post on Instagram
I love you! I know it’s difficult seeing a woman with hair when we are forcefully fed UNREALISTIC expectations and standards of how femme appearing bodies must look like in order to be viewed as worthy. I’m a regular human :) I don’t need to explain my shower schedule to you. But I hope the unfeasible perceptions that society is pressuring us to believe begins to fade in your mind. Thank you to everyone who is supportive and loving!! Y’all make the bullshit tolerable😂💀
View this post on Instagram
Felt fabulous as fuck, might start a revolution later..🤣 #ReclaimingMyBodyHair Wearing one of my fav tops by @cosmicgazerart Use my code 🌸 “MACEY” 🌸 to save some ka-ching! She is a local artist here in Hawai’i~take a look at her website, there you will find her wonderful story and lots of Cosmic Gazer apparel!☺️ Have a wonderful day!💜 #womenwithbodyhair #bodyhair #bodyhairpositive #armpithair #leghair #hairygirls #hairenergy #bodyhairlove #youdeservelove!!!
View this post on Instagram
So @_manamama_ ‘s first solidarity post she made a little while back was so meaningful, inspiring, and powerful to me. Seeing other natural women embracing their own bodies and supporting each other.. She created a second one recently after my last post, (check her post out!) and that really provoked this idea of truly making this a real movement. Within the last hour, @pacha.apparel posted a magical and radiant picture of her beautiful self embracing and loving her body for all that it is while AT THE BEACH!🥰💖🙏🏼🌊 All of this natural beauty being loved and self-recognized by so many is so warming to my entire being! This journey of embracing our humanness entirely can truly feel lonely but it’s only because we’re hiding ourselves from being seen from the world out of complete fear. THIS IS ME. There’s no hiding.💃🕺 If you’re embracing the body hair on your femme body, post a picture of it. Then hashtag #RECLAIMINGMYBODYHAIR Side note: Keep it as comfortable as you want to keep it! Buuuut if you want to crush this old outdated paradigm with a greater impact, get vulnerable and embrace that beautiful energetic hair entirely!!!!😍💗 #noshavenever #bodyhair #bodyhairpositive #bodyhairdontcare #selflove #weallgrowhair
Macey is just one of many women who are embracing their body hair and sharing their journey using #ReclaimingMyBodyHair.
Here are a few others:
View this post on Instagram
STEPPING INTO MY POWER! I stand for equality. I represent for all my sisters who are hiding, stripping away their natural essence because they fear judgement of society. I’m here to say that ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Why do we change and alter ourselves to fit into a beauty standard that the world around has created?! Because the people in charge do not want us to know our magik, they do not want us to know that We ARE infinite, powerful, BEAUTIFUL beings just the way we are. Yeah, YOU!!! You are perfectly amazing just the way you are! They can not profit if we are content. They want us to want things we don’t need. Like razors, make up, and all the other unnecessary beauty products. The only thing you need to be beautiful is your smile, your happiness shines brighter than anything!!!! TAKE YOUR POWER BACK FAMILY! Inspired my by sisters @earth.alignment @maceytheearthling @_manamama_ 🙏💜✨Thank you for sharing and encouraging me to do the same💫💕 #takeyourpowerback #reclaimingmybodyhair #bodyhairloveaffair #womenempowerment #womeninspiringwomen #womenhavebodyhair #selflove #unconditionallove
View this post on Instagram
@aleezapax : This is my body in her natural form. Wild and free. I don’t need to alter her to fit a societal construct. I don’t need to shave to be sexy. I embrace my femininity in all of the ways she manifests! BODY HAIR IS NORMAL. For years I wished I was confident enough to let my thick, dark hair grow naturally. I was afraid of what others would think. And I was afraid of my own power if I did say “fuck you” to the system. I am freeing myself from the bonds of judgement and shame internalized by this fucked up society. I am a woman. Not a hair too much nor too little. I am proud and infinitely grateful to exist in this sacred vessel. #noshavenoshame #mybodymychoice #selflove #reclaimingmybodyhair #effyourbeautystandards #armpithairdontcare #naturalbodyhair #armpithair #bodyhairdontcare
View this post on Instagram
@katnipkutie : do you like my armpit hair?! i definitely do!!! ?? i feel so sexy with it, i love my pits being low maintenance, and i don’t miss the feeling of prickly armpits at all! Your body hair is a part of who you are. You can have hair on your legs and armpits and do things to the best of your ability. Shaving for women really only became a thing because companies wanted to sell razors to more people, and that seems like a ridiculous reason for us to hang on to insecurities that have nothing to do with the rest of our accomplishments or lives. Be body positive. #reclaimingmybodyhair #mybodychoice #effyourbeautystandards #armpithairdontcare #naturalbodyhair #armpithair #bodyhairdontcare