Art

A flood of art from Africa is washing over the Cape. Go see it all

From the Norval Foundation to Zeitz MOCAA to the Goodman Gallery to the Stellenbosch Triennale, so much talent is on show, writes Sean O’Toole

The decades-long rivalry between Cape Town and Johannesburg for the title of art capital of SA might finally be settled - well, at least for a month or so. This month, the country's oldest metropolitan settlement plays host to an astonishing richness of art. Lists rarely make for compelling journalism but sometimes needs must.



Let's start with Kenyan painter Michael Armitage, who's showing eight of his ambitiously scaled and lusciously painted figurative compositions at Norval Foundation in the Constantia winelands. Accomplice, as his exhibition is titled, is the first complete showing of a suite of paintings loosely based on scenes from the 2017 Kenyan elections...