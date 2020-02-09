Movie Review

Hitler & dark humour: 'Jojo Rabbit' highlights the stupidity of hatred

We can all learn a thing or two from this film about a young boy adjusting to life in Nazi Germany

On the surface of it, the premise of Taika Waititi's film Jojo Rabbit may scare off most people from ever seeing it. Based on a novel by Christine Leunens, it's the tricky story of a boy growing up in Nazi Germany who deals with the difficulties of everyday anti-semitic life in the Third Reich with a little help from his mother and his imaginary best friend ... Adolf Hitler.



However, thanks to a superlative cast, a strong balance of jokes and pathos, and a relevant message about the stupidity of hatred, Waititi's film mostly succeeds as a joyous celebration of life and the spirit of youth to conquer the ignorance of blind hatred and outrage. It's a lesson we can all learn something from...