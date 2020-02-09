It's getting hot in here: Four on-screen 'couples' with insane chemistry

Some duos can turn slouching on the couch into a pretty incendiary affair

Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart had it, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton oozed it - the zing, the connection, that thing! How is it that onscreen couples can have so much chemistry that, lying on the couch or slumped in a movie house seat, you feel it too? The frisson, the click, the wave of energy connecting two people.



The golden oldies weren't the only ones who radiated that palpable connection. Here are a few of the couples - steaming, odd or otherwise - who've captivated us over the past decade...