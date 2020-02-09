Last Word

Life after the Two Oceans Aquarium: keeping tabs on a famous freed turtle

The imagined adventures of Yoshi, loggerhead turtle and former resident of a Cape Town predator tank

I've met Yoshi a couple of times, but the last time was perhaps 10 years ago. I was very close to a couple of very young girls - they must have been five or six then - and much of my life was spent trying to impress them.



One Saturday their mom took them to the Two Oceans Aquarium at the Waterfront in Cape Town and when they came through to the great blue central cathedral of the predator tank, I arranged to be diving with the sharks...