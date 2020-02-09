Last Word
Life after the Two Oceans Aquarium: keeping tabs on a famous freed turtle
The imagined adventures of Yoshi, loggerhead turtle and former resident of a Cape Town predator tank
09 February 2020 - 00:00
I've met Yoshi a couple of times, but the last time was perhaps 10 years ago. I was very close to a couple of very young girls - they must have been five or six then - and much of my life was spent trying to impress them.
One Saturday their mom took them to the Two Oceans Aquarium at the Waterfront in Cape Town and when they came through to the great blue central cathedral of the predator tank, I arranged to be diving with the sharks...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.