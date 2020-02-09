Series

'Love Island': a beginner's guide to the sexy UK reality show shooting in SA

'The Bachelor' meets 'Big Brother' in this strangely addictive series, explains Paula Stephanie Andropoulos

The Bachelor and Big Brother had a baby, and it's grown up in the UK. It has a penchant for partial nudity, and a talent for coining crass neologisms that find their way into the common lexicon, much to the disdain of common sense ("He's made me look a right mug, he has.")



Think: Neon. Augmentation. Unintelligible accents in orchestra. This is Love Island, and you shouldn't watch it with your granny...