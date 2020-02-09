On My Radar

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is an inspiration to many, but who inspires her?

The beauty queen on artists that have a permanent spot on her playlists, the continent she can't wait to explore, and more

Zozibini Tunzi captured the hearts of South Africans when she won the title of Miss Universe in December. Now, almost two months after being crowned, she's heading back to Mzanzi for her homecoming tour from February 8 to 15.



We met her recently to find out what life as Miss Universe has been like so far. Tunzi is as regal, poised and graceful in real life as she appears on screens and in magazine pages and, not only is she beautiful, she's a genuinely lovely person...