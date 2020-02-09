Humour

No coronavirus blues for this non-hypochondriac

This corona defier is so fearless he went to Jozi's Chinatown this week - unmasked

Unless you've just woken from a coma, you know about the outbreak of the coronavirus by now. If you have an overactive imagination, you might even have had a nightmare about being chased up the Chinese Wall by a colony of corona-infested bats wearing crowns on their heads.



Regular readers know that I suffer from many brain malfunctions. One of these is that I tend to worry about all the wrong things but never about the things that should really concern me...