Oscars 2020: Who will win, who should win and who may just surprise us

Our film critic shares his predictions for the key Academy Award categories

The Golden Globes have come and gone. So too the various guild and critics' awards and the Baftas. Now it's time for the grand old glitzy dame of the awards season to bestow what's still Tinsel Town's highest honour on the few lucky stars chosen for glory at the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony tonight.



Here are the lists of the nominees — the predicted winners, the ones who should win in a perfect world and the dark horses who still might have a chance to cause an upset or two...