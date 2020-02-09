SA poems make it to Oscar swag

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Quentin Tarantino could be reading poems about SA after the Oscars today.



A bestselling poetry book featuring two poems about SA by an author who has lived in the country and is married to a man from Cape Town is included in one of the exclusive swag bags delivered to 92nd Academy Awards nominees...