SA poems make it to Oscar swag
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron and Quentin Tarantino could be reading poems about SA after the Oscars today.
A bestselling poetry book featuring two poems about SA by an author who has lived in the country and is married to a man from Cape Town is included in one of the exclusive swag bags delivered to 92nd Academy Awards nominees...
