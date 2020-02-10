The Obamas' documentary among winners as 'Parasite' beats Hollywood greats to make Oscar history

Dark South Korean social satire "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie industry's highest honor.

"Parasite," about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, won a total of four Oscars, including best director and screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and best international feature. No film had ever won both international feature and best picture at the Oscars.

It was a remarkable outcome for a film that played with subtitles in the United States, beating movies by major studios and Hollywood veterans such as Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. The win also came at the end of an awards season that had been criticized for lack of diversity.

Instead, the Oscars stage was crowded with South Korean actors and filmmakers, who mostly spoke to the audience through an interpreter.